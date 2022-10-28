 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Astec Life Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 199.75 crore, up 94.73% Y-o-Y

Oct 28, 2022 / 11:23 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Astec Lifesciences are:

Net Sales at Rs 199.75 crore in September 2022 up 94.73% from Rs. 102.57 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.30 crore in September 2022 up 101.9% from Rs. 9.06 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.26 crore in September 2022 up 69.44% from Rs. 21.99 crore in September 2021.

Astec Life EPS has increased to Rs. 9.34 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.63 in September 2021.

Astec Life shares closed at 2,186.45 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.16% returns over the last 6 months and 74.69% over the last 12 months.

Astec Lifesciences
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 199.75 184.27 102.57
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 199.75 184.27 102.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 134.68 138.64 91.63
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -11.89 -16.16 -40.32
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.03 12.98 11.47
Depreciation 8.18 8.94 8.17
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 28.64 23.35 18.71
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.10 16.51 12.92
Other Income 3.98 2.71 0.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.08 19.22 13.82
Interest 4.52 3.93 1.66
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 24.56 15.29 12.16
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 24.56 15.29 12.16
Tax 6.26 3.90 3.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 18.30 11.39 9.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 18.30 11.39 9.06
Equity Share Capital 19.60 19.60 19.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.34 5.81 4.63
Diluted EPS 9.33 5.81 4.62
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.33 5.81 4.63
Diluted EPS 9.33 5.81 4.62
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Astec Life #Astec Lifesciences #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results
first published: Oct 28, 2022 11:11 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.