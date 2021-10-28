Astec Life Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 102.57 crore, down 33.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 102.57 crore in September 2021 down 33.82% from Rs. 155.00 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.06 crore in September 2021 down 48.31% from Rs. 17.53 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.99 crore in September 2021 down 29.18% from Rs. 31.05 crore in September 2020.

Astec Life EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.63 in September 2021 from Rs. 8.96 in September 2020.

Astec Life shares closed at 1,234.00 on October 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 6.47% returns over the last 6 months and 9.69% over the last 12 months.