you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2020 09:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Astec Life Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 155.00 crore, up 10.55% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Astec Lifesciences are:

Net Sales at Rs 155.00 crore in September 2020 up 10.55% from Rs. 140.21 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.53 crore in September 2020 up 232.47% from Rs. 5.27 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.05 crore in September 2020 up 81.58% from Rs. 17.10 crore in September 2019.

Astec Life EPS has increased to Rs. 8.96 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.70 in September 2019.

Astec Life shares closed at 1,089.45 on October 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 161.48% returns over the last 6 months and 205.30% over the last 12 months.

Astec Lifesciences
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations155.00111.94140.21
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations155.00111.94140.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials113.9874.2285.18
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-14.26-12.169.87
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost9.828.507.54
Depreciation6.366.285.70
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses16.0113.1022.36
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.0922.019.58
Other Income1.591.251.82
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.6923.2611.40
Interest1.131.543.59
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax23.5521.727.81
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax23.5521.727.81
Tax6.025.552.54
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.5316.175.27
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.5316.175.27
Equity Share Capital19.5819.5719.56
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.968.262.70
Diluted EPS8.958.262.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.968.262.70
Diluted EPS8.958.262.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 30, 2020 09:11 am

tags #Astec Life #Astec Lifesciences #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results

