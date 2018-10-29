Astec Life Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 112.72 crore, up 17.5% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 112.72 crore in September 2018 up 17.5% from Rs. 95.93 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.57 crore in September 2018 up 72.65% from Rs. 6.70 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.29 crore in September 2018 up 54.4% from Rs. 16.38 crore in September 2017.

Astec Life EPS has increased to Rs. 5.92 in September 2018 from Rs. 3.43 in September 2017.

Astec Life shares closed at 536.75 on October 26, 2018 (NSE) and has given -21.16% returns over the last 6 months and -0.32% over the last 12 months.