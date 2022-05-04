 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Astec Life Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 271.98 crore, up 58.2% Y-o-Y

May 04, 2022 / 10:10 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Astec Lifesciences are:

Net Sales at Rs 271.98 crore in March 2022 up 58.2% from Rs. 171.92 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.04 crore in March 2022 up 79.79% from Rs. 23.94 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.27 crore in March 2022 up 81.9% from Rs. 39.73 crore in March 2021.

Astec Life EPS has increased to Rs. 21.97 in March 2022 from Rs. 12.23 in March 2021.

Astec Life shares closed at 1,950.65 on May 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 47.89% returns over the last 6 months and 81.72% over the last 12 months.

Astec Lifesciences
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 271.98 173.35 171.92
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 271.98 173.35 171.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 154.02 112.82 79.18
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 10.32 -20.06 26.09
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 16.72 12.85 10.03
Depreciation 10.66 9.07 6.54
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 25.46 24.88 18.43
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 54.81 33.79 31.65
Other Income 6.80 1.96 1.55
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 61.61 35.75 33.19
Interest 3.33 2.56 1.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 58.28 33.19 32.15
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 58.28 33.19 32.15
Tax 15.24 8.45 8.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 43.04 24.74 23.94
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 43.04 24.74 23.94
Equity Share Capital 19.60 19.59 19.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 21.97 12.63 12.23
Diluted EPS 21.97 12.62 12.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 21.97 12.63 12.33
Diluted EPS 21.97 12.62 12.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Astec Life #Astec Lifesciences #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results
first published: May 4, 2022 10:03 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.