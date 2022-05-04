Astec Life Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 271.98 crore, up 58.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 271.98 crore in March 2022 up 58.2% from Rs. 171.92 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.04 crore in March 2022 up 79.79% from Rs. 23.94 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.27 crore in March 2022 up 81.9% from Rs. 39.73 crore in March 2021.

Astec Life EPS has increased to Rs. 21.97 in March 2022 from Rs. 12.23 in March 2021.

Astec Life shares closed at 1,950.65 on May 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 47.89% returns over the last 6 months and 81.72% over the last 12 months.