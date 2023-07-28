English
    Astec Life Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 142.85 crore, down 22.48% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Astec Lifesciences are:

    Net Sales at Rs 142.85 crore in June 2023 down 22.48% from Rs. 184.27 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.21 crore in June 2023 down 172.06% from Rs. 11.39 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.83 crore in June 2023 down 82.85% from Rs. 28.16 crore in June 2022.

    Astec Life shares closed at 1,234.10 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -18.95% returns over the last 6 months and -33.71% over the last 12 months.

    Astec Lifesciences
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations142.85126.97184.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations142.85126.97184.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials120.7776.49138.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-18.169.76-16.16
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.3812.8612.98
    Depreciation9.407.778.94
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.7222.4723.35
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.27-2.3716.51
    Other Income1.702.572.71
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.570.1919.22
    Interest6.476.413.93
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-11.03-6.2115.29
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-11.03-6.2115.29
    Tax-2.83-1.223.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-8.21-5.0011.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-8.21-5.0011.39
    Equity Share Capital19.6119.6119.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.19-2.555.81
    Diluted EPS-4.19-2.555.81
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.19-2.555.81
    Diluted EPS-4.19-2.555.81
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 28, 2023 07:11 pm

