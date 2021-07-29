Astec Life Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 128.66 crore, up 14.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 128.66 crore in June 2021 up 14.93% from Rs. 111.94 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.97 crore in June 2021 down 19.77% from Rs. 16.17 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.47 crore in June 2021 down 13.78% from Rs. 29.54 crore in June 2020.

Astec Life EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.62 in June 2021 from Rs. 8.26 in June 2020.

Astec Life shares closed at 1,398.55 on July 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 33.01% returns over the last 6 months and 37.72% over the last 12 months.