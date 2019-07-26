Astec Life Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 76.99 crore, up 17.59% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Astec Lifesciences are:
Net Sales at Rs 76.99 crore in June 2019 up 17.59% from Rs. 65.47 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.12 crore in June 2019 down 175.96% from Rs. 1.48 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.33 crore in June 2019 down 20.07% from Rs. 9.17 crore in June 2018.
Astec Life shares closed at 329.35 on July 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given -38.12% returns over the last 6 months and -49.77% over the last 12 months.
|Astec Lifesciences
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|76.99
|133.76
|65.47
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|76.99
|133.76
|65.47
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|56.93
|64.32
|65.22
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-5.78
|28.20
|-27.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.32
|5.66
|6.20
|Depreciation
|5.57
|5.47
|4.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|13.13
|12.52
|11.98
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.82
|17.59
|5.10
|Other Income
|0.94
|5.74
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.76
|23.33
|5.12
|Interest
|3.50
|3.15
|2.68
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.74
|20.18
|2.43
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.74
|20.18
|2.43
|Tax
|-0.61
|7.48
|0.96
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.12
|12.70
|1.48
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.12
|12.70
|1.48
|Equity Share Capital
|19.55
|19.55
|19.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.57
|6.50
|0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.57
|6.49
|0.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.57
|6.50
|0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.57
|6.49
|0.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited