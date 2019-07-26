Astec Life Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 76.99 crore, up 17.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 76.99 crore in June 2019 up 17.59% from Rs. 65.47 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.12 crore in June 2019 down 175.96% from Rs. 1.48 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.33 crore in June 2019 down 20.07% from Rs. 9.17 crore in June 2018.

Astec Life shares closed at 329.35 on July 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given -38.12% returns over the last 6 months and -49.77% over the last 12 months.