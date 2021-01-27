Astec Life Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 116.01 crore, down 7.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 116.01 crore in December 2020 down 7.07% from Rs. 124.83 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.05 crore in December 2020 down 42.02% from Rs. 12.15 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.86 crore in December 2020 down 23.89% from Rs. 24.78 crore in December 2019.

Astec Life EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.60 in December 2020 from Rs. 6.21 in December 2019.

Astec Life shares closed at 1,197.95 on January 25, 2021 (BSE) and has given 17.17% returns over the last 6 months and 145.21% over the last 12 months.