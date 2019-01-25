Astec Life Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 119.43 crore, up 60.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 119.43 crore in December 2018 up 60.77% from Rs. 74.29 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.94 crore in December 2018 up 38.4% from Rs. 7.18 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.26 crore in December 2018 up 60.24% from Rs. 15.14 crore in December 2017.

Astec Life EPS has increased to Rs. 5.09 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.68 in December 2017.

Astec Life shares closed at 535.80 on October 29, 2018 (NSE) and has given -18.28% returns over the last 6 months and -10.26% over the last 12 months.