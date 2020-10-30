Astec Life Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 155.00 crore, up 10.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 155.00 crore in September 2020 up 10.55% from Rs. 140.21 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.85 crore in September 2020 up 237.83% from Rs. 5.28 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.35 crore in September 2020 up 83.44% from Rs. 17.09 crore in September 2019.

Astec Life EPS has increased to Rs. 9.12 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.70 in September 2019.

Astec Life shares closed at 1,089.45 on October 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 161.48% returns over the last 6 months and 205.30% over the last 12 months.