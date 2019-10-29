Astec Life Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 140.21 crore, up 24.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 140.21 crore in September 2019 up 24.39% from Rs. 112.72 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.28 crore in September 2019 down 54.34% from Rs. 11.57 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.09 crore in September 2019 down 32.48% from Rs. 25.31 crore in September 2018.

Astec Life EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.70 in September 2019 from Rs. 5.92 in September 2018.

Astec Life shares closed at 363.30 on October 27, 2019 (NSE) and has given -28.35% returns over the last 6 months and -32.19% over the last 12 months.