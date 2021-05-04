Astec Life Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 171.92 crore, down 4.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 171.92 crore in March 2021 down 4.79% from Rs. 180.57 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.96 crore in March 2021 down 23.15% from Rs. 31.18 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.75 crore in March 2021 down 17.07% from Rs. 47.93 crore in March 2020.

Astec Life EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.24 in March 2021 from Rs. 15.94 in March 2020.

Astec Life shares closed at 1,073.45 on May 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 0.49% returns over the last 6 months and 158.76% over the last 12 months.