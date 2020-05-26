Astec Life Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 180.57 crore, up 35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 180.57 crore in March 2020 up 35% from Rs. 133.76 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.18 crore in March 2020 up 145.14% from Rs. 12.72 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.93 crore in March 2020 up 66.14% from Rs. 28.85 crore in March 2019.

Astec Life EPS has increased to Rs. 15.94 in March 2020 from Rs. 6.50 in March 2019.

Astec Life shares closed at 662.95 on May 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given 68.75% returns over the last 6 months and 46.01% over the last 12 months.