Astec Life Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 133.76 crore, up 4.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 133.76 crore in March 2019 up 4.2% from Rs. 128.36 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.72 crore in March 2019 down 26% from Rs. 17.19 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.85 crore in March 2019 down 12.5% from Rs. 32.97 crore in March 2018.

Astec Life EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.50 in March 2019 from Rs. 8.78 in March 2018.

Astec Life shares closed at 507.05 on April 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -4.61% returns over the last 6 months and -27.56% over the last 12 months.