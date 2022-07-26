 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Astec Life Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 184.27 crore, up 43.22% Y-o-Y

Jul 26, 2022 / 11:32 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Astec Lifesciences are:

Net Sales at Rs 184.27 crore in June 2022 up 43.22% from Rs. 128.66 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.40 crore in June 2022 down 12.21% from Rs. 12.98 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.16 crore in June 2022 up 10.52% from Rs. 25.48 crore in June 2021.

Astec Life EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.82 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.63 in June 2021.

Astec Life shares closed at 1,934.90 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.84% returns over the last 6 months and 33.73% over the last 12 months.

Astec Lifesciences
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 184.27 271.98 128.66
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 184.27 271.98 128.66
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 138.64 154.02 86.35
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -16.16 10.32 -7.94
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.98 16.72 9.27
Depreciation 8.93 10.64 6.51
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 23.36 25.46 16.31
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.52 54.82 18.16
Other Income 2.71 6.80 0.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.23 61.62 18.97
Interest 3.92 3.32 1.53
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.31 58.30 17.44
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 15.31 58.30 17.44
Tax 3.90 15.24 4.45
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.41 43.06 12.99
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.41 43.06 12.99
Minority Interest -0.01 -0.01 -0.01
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 11.40 43.05 12.98
Equity Share Capital 19.60 19.60 19.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.82 21.97 6.63
Diluted EPS 5.81 21.96 6.62
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.82 21.97 6.63
Diluted EPS 5.81 21.96 6.62
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 26, 2022 11:22 am
