Astec Life Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 184.27 crore, up 43.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 184.27 crore in June 2022 up 43.22% from Rs. 128.66 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.40 crore in June 2022 down 12.21% from Rs. 12.98 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.16 crore in June 2022 up 10.52% from Rs. 25.48 crore in June 2021.

Astec Life EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.82 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.63 in June 2021.

Astec Life shares closed at 1,934.90 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.84% returns over the last 6 months and 33.73% over the last 12 months.