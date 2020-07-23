Astec Life Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 111.94 crore, up 45.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 111.94 crore in June 2020 up 45.4% from Rs. 76.99 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.18 crore in June 2020 up 1554.4% from Rs. 1.11 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.53 crore in June 2020 up 302.86% from Rs. 7.33 crore in June 2019.

Astec Life EPS has increased to Rs. 8.27 in June 2020 from Rs. 0.57 in June 2019.

Astec Life shares closed at 1,105.95 on July 22, 2020 (NSE)