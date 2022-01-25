Astec Life Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 173.35 crore, up 49.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 173.35 crore in December 2021 up 49.43% from Rs. 116.01 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.75 crore in December 2021 up 250.63% from Rs. 7.06 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.82 crore in December 2021 up 137.77% from Rs. 18.85 crore in December 2020.

Astec Life EPS has increased to Rs. 12.63 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.61 in December 2020.

Astec Life shares closed at 1,693.10 on January 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.02% returns over the last 6 months and 41.09% over the last 12 months.