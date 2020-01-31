Astec Life Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 124.83 crore, up 4.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 124.83 crore in December 2019 up 4.53% from Rs. 119.43 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.16 crore in December 2019 up 22.1% from Rs. 9.96 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.77 crore in December 2019 up 1.93% from Rs. 24.30 crore in December 2018.

Astec Life EPS has increased to Rs. 6.22 in December 2019 from Rs. 5.10 in December 2018.

Astec Life shares closed at 480.55 on January 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 38.75% returns over the last 6 months and -5.37% over the last 12 months.