Associated Cera Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 11.67 crore, up 54.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.67 crore in September 2021 up 54.04% from Rs. 7.58 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.50 crore in September 2021 up 2486.89% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.68 crore in September 2021 up 309.76% from Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2020.

Associated Cera EPS has increased to Rs. 6.54 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.25 in September 2020.