Associated Cera Standalone September 2020 Net Sales At Rs 7.58 Crore, Down 39.27% Y-O-Y

Dec 7, 2020 / 12:00 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Associated Ceramics are:

Net Sales at Rs 7.58 crore in September 2020 down 39.27% from Rs. 12.47 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2020 down 97.73% from Rs. 2.55 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2020 down 86.15% from Rs. 2.96 crore in September 2019.

Associated Cera EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.25 in September 2020 from Rs. 11.15 in September 2019.

Associated Ceramics
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations7.585.4112.47
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations7.585.4112.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials4.821.965.19
Purchase of Traded Goods0.780.342.86
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.190.98-0.36
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.600.320.67
Depreciation0.320.320.33
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.790.341.16
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.091.152.63
Other Income0.00--0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.091.152.63
Interest0.050.000.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.041.152.55
Exceptional Items0.02----
P/L Before Tax0.061.152.55
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.061.152.55
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.061.152.55
Equity Share Capital2.282.282.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.255.0311.15
Diluted EPS0.255.0311.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.255.0311.15
Diluted EPS0.255.0311.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Associated Cera #Associated Ceramics #Ceramics & Granite #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Dec 7, 2020 12:00 pm

