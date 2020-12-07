Associated Cera Standalone September 2020 Net Sales At Rs 7.58 Crore, Down 39.27% Y-O-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.58 crore in September 2020 down 39.27% from Rs. 12.47 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2020 down 97.73% from Rs. 2.55 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2020 down 86.15% from Rs. 2.96 crore in September 2019.

Associated Cera EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.25 in September 2020 from Rs. 11.15 in September 2019.