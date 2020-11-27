Associated Cera Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 7.58 crore, down 39.27% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Associated Ceramics are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.58 crore in September 2020 down 39.27% from Rs. 12.47 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2020 down 97.73% from Rs. 2.55 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2020 down 86.15% from Rs. 2.96 crore in September 2019.
Associated Cera EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.25 in September 2020 from Rs. 11.15 in September 2019.
|Associated Ceramics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.58
|5.41
|12.47
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.58
|5.41
|12.47
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.82
|1.96
|5.19
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.78
|0.34
|2.86
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.19
|0.98
|-0.36
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.60
|0.32
|0.67
|Depreciation
|0.32
|0.32
|0.33
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.79
|0.34
|1.16
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.09
|1.15
|2.63
|Other Income
|0.00
|--
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.09
|1.15
|2.63
|Interest
|0.05
|0.00
|0.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.04
|1.15
|2.55
|Exceptional Items
|0.02
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.06
|1.15
|2.55
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.06
|1.15
|2.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.06
|1.15
|2.55
|Equity Share Capital
|2.28
|2.28
|2.28
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.25
|5.03
|11.15
|Diluted EPS
|0.25
|5.03
|11.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.25
|5.03
|11.15
|Diluted EPS
|0.25
|5.03
|11.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 27, 2020 12:30 pm