    Associated Cera Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18.78 crore, up 112.67% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 01:29 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Associated Ceramics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 18.78 crore in March 2023 up 112.67% from Rs. 8.83 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2023 up 150.42% from Rs. 0.88 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.88 crore in March 2023 up 300% from Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2022.

    Associated Cera EPS has increased to Rs. 2.16 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.19 in March 2022.

    Associated Cera shares closed at 58.02 on May 30, 2023 (BSE)

    Associated Ceramics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations18.7812.748.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations18.7812.748.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.876.335.05
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.550.460.37
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.640.13-0.48
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.561.171.37
    Depreciation0.890.230.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.671.622.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.602.810.25
    Other Income0.380.000.32
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.992.810.57
    Interest0.030.130.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.952.680.55
    Exceptional Items0.080.02-0.27
    P/L Before Tax2.042.700.28
    Tax1.59--1.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.442.70-0.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.442.70-0.88
    Equity Share Capital2.042.042.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.1613.22-4.19
    Diluted EPS2.1613.22-4.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.1613.22-4.19
    Diluted EPS2.1613.22-4.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Associated Cera #Associated Ceramics #Ceramics & Granite #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: May 31, 2023 01:22 pm