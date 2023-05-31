Associated Cera Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18.78 crore, up 112.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.78 crore in March 2023 up 112.67% from Rs. 8.83 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2023 up 150.42% from Rs. 0.88 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.88 crore in March 2023 up 300% from Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2022.

Associated Cera EPS has increased to Rs. 2.16 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.19 in March 2022.

Associated Cera shares closed at 58.02 on May 30, 2023 (BSE)