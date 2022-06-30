Associated Cera Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.83 crore, down 18.34% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Associated Ceramics are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.83 crore in March 2022 down 18.34% from Rs. 10.81 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.88 crore in March 2022 down 131.51% from Rs. 2.79 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2022 down 72.09% from Rs. 2.58 crore in March 2021.
|
|Associated Ceramics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.83
|10.39
|10.81
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.83
|10.39
|10.81
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.05
|6.00
|5.43
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.37
|0.01
|0.93
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.48
|-1.10
|0.76
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.37
|1.30
|1.76
|Depreciation
|0.15
|0.28
|0.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.13
|1.09
|0.20
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.25
|2.81
|1.61
|Other Income
|0.32
|0.04
|0.85
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.57
|2.85
|2.45
|Interest
|0.02
|0.00
|0.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.55
|2.85
|2.37
|Exceptional Items
|-0.27
|0.05
|0.05
|P/L Before Tax
|0.28
|2.90
|2.42
|Tax
|1.16
|--
|-0.36
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.88
|2.90
|2.79
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.88
|2.90
|2.79
|Equity Share Capital
|2.04
|2.28
|2.28
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.19
|12.67
|12.19
|Diluted EPS
|-4.19
|12.67
|12.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.19
|12.67
|12.19
|Diluted EPS
|-4.19
|12.67
|12.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited