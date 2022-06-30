 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Associated Cera Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.83 crore, down 18.34% Y-o-Y

Jun 30, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Associated Ceramics are:

Net Sales at Rs 8.83 crore in March 2022 down 18.34% from Rs. 10.81 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.88 crore in March 2022 down 131.51% from Rs. 2.79 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2022 down 72.09% from Rs. 2.58 crore in March 2021.

 

Associated Ceramics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 8.83 10.39 10.81
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 8.83 10.39 10.81
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 5.05 6.00 5.43
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.37 0.01 0.93
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.48 -1.10 0.76
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.37 1.30 1.76
Depreciation 0.15 0.28 0.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.13 1.09 0.20
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.25 2.81 1.61
Other Income 0.32 0.04 0.85
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.57 2.85 2.45
Interest 0.02 0.00 0.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.55 2.85 2.37
Exceptional Items -0.27 0.05 0.05
P/L Before Tax 0.28 2.90 2.42
Tax 1.16 -- -0.36
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.88 2.90 2.79
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.88 2.90 2.79
Equity Share Capital 2.04 2.28 2.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.19 12.67 12.19
Diluted EPS -4.19 12.67 12.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.19 12.67 12.19
Diluted EPS -4.19 12.67 12.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Associated Cera #Associated Ceramics #Ceramics & Granite #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Jun 30, 2022 09:00 am
