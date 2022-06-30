Associated Cera Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.83 crore, down 18.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.83 crore in March 2022 down 18.34% from Rs. 10.81 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.88 crore in March 2022 down 131.51% from Rs. 2.79 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2022 down 72.09% from Rs. 2.58 crore in March 2021.