Associated Cera Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10.81 crore, up 13.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.81 crore in March 2021 up 13.29% from Rs. 9.55 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.79 crore in March 2021 up 234.25% from Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.58 crore in March 2021 up 108.06% from Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2020.

Associated Cera EPS has increased to Rs. 12.19 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.65 in March 2020.