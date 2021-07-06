MARKET NEWS

Associated Cera Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10.81 crore, up 13.29% Y-o-Y

July 06, 2021 / 09:37 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Associated Ceramics are:

Net Sales at Rs 10.81 crore in March 2021 up 13.29% from Rs. 9.55 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.79 crore in March 2021 up 234.25% from Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.58 crore in March 2021 up 108.06% from Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2020.

Associated Cera EPS has increased to Rs. 12.19 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.65 in March 2020.

Associated Ceramics
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations10.817.459.55
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations10.817.459.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials5.435.344.59
Purchase of Traded Goods0.930.662.28
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.76-1.11-0.05
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.760.831.69
Depreciation0.130.370.27
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.200.760.50
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.610.610.27
Other Income0.850.000.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.450.610.97
Interest0.080.080.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.370.530.86
Exceptional Items0.050.040.02
P/L Before Tax2.420.570.88
Tax-0.36--0.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.790.570.83
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.790.570.83
Equity Share Capital2.282.282.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS12.192.503.65
Diluted EPS12.192.503.65
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS12.192.503.65
Diluted EPS12.192.503.65
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Associated Cera #Associated Ceramics #Ceramics & Granite #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Jul 6, 2021 09:33 am

