Associated Cera Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10.81 crore, up 13.29% Y-o-Y
July 06, 2021 / 09:37 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Associated Ceramics are:
Net Sales at Rs 10.81 crore in March 2021 up 13.29% from Rs. 9.55 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.79 crore in March 2021 up 234.25% from Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.58 crore in March 2021 up 108.06% from Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2020.
Associated Cera EPS has increased to Rs. 12.19 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.65 in March 2020.
|Associated Ceramics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.81
|7.45
|9.55
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10.81
|7.45
|9.55
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.43
|5.34
|4.59
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.93
|0.66
|2.28
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.76
|-1.11
|-0.05
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.76
|0.83
|1.69
|Depreciation
|0.13
|0.37
|0.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.20
|0.76
|0.50
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.61
|0.61
|0.27
|Other Income
|0.85
|0.00
|0.70
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.45
|0.61
|0.97
|Interest
|0.08
|0.08
|0.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.37
|0.53
|0.86
|Exceptional Items
|0.05
|0.04
|0.02
|P/L Before Tax
|2.42
|0.57
|0.88
|Tax
|-0.36
|--
|0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.79
|0.57
|0.83
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.79
|0.57
|0.83
|Equity Share Capital
|2.28
|2.28
|2.28
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|12.19
|2.50
|3.65
|Diluted EPS
|12.19
|2.50
|3.65
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|12.19
|2.50
|3.65
|Diluted EPS
|12.19
|2.50
|3.65
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited