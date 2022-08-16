Associated Cera Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.58 crore, up 28.07% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Associated Ceramics are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.58 crore in June 2022 up 28.07% from Rs. 7.48 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.30 crore in June 2022 up 93.93% from Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.53 crore in June 2022 up 64.52% from Rs. 0.93 crore in June 2021.
Associated Cera EPS has increased to Rs. 6.37 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.94 in June 2021.
|
|Associated Ceramics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.58
|8.83
|7.48
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.58
|8.83
|7.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.49
|5.05
|5.04
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.48
|0.37
|0.02
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.06
|-0.48
|-0.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.95
|1.37
|0.73
|Depreciation
|0.23
|0.15
|0.28
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.19
|2.13
|0.82
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.30
|0.25
|0.63
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.32
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.30
|0.57
|0.65
|Interest
|0.07
|0.02
|0.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.23
|0.55
|0.59
|Exceptional Items
|0.07
|-0.27
|0.08
|P/L Before Tax
|1.30
|0.28
|0.67
|Tax
|--
|1.16
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.30
|-0.88
|0.67
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.30
|-0.88
|0.67
|Equity Share Capital
|2.04
|2.04
|2.28
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.37
|-4.19
|2.94
|Diluted EPS
|6.37
|-4.19
|2.94
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.37
|-4.19
|2.94
|Diluted EPS
|6.37
|-4.19
|2.94
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited