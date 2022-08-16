Associated Cera Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.58 crore, up 28.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.58 crore in June 2022 up 28.07% from Rs. 7.48 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.30 crore in June 2022 up 93.93% from Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.53 crore in June 2022 up 64.52% from Rs. 0.93 crore in June 2021.

Associated Cera EPS has increased to Rs. 6.37 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.94 in June 2021.