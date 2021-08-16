Associated Cera Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7.48 crore, up 38.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.48 crore in June 2021 up 38.2% from Rs. 5.41 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2021 down 41.6% from Rs. 1.15 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.93 crore in June 2021 down 36.73% from Rs. 1.47 crore in June 2020.

Associated Cera EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.94 in June 2021 from Rs. 5.03 in June 2020.