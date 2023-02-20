 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Associated Cera Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.74 crore, up 22.6% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 07:52 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Associated Ceramics are:Net Sales at Rs 12.74 crore in December 2022 up 22.6% from Rs. 10.39 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.70 crore in December 2022 down 6.64% from Rs. 2.90 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.04 crore in December 2022 down 2.88% from Rs. 3.13 crore in December 2021.
Associated Cera EPS has increased to Rs. 13.22 in December 2022 from Rs. 12.67 in December 2021.
Associated Ceramics
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations12.7414.7010.39
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations12.7414.7010.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials6.3311.856.00
Purchase of Traded Goods0.460.630.01
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.13-1.52-1.10
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.171.241.30
Depreciation0.230.230.28
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.622.091.09
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.810.192.81
Other Income0.000.010.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.810.202.85
Interest0.130.100.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.680.102.85
Exceptional Items0.020.030.05
P/L Before Tax2.700.132.90
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.700.132.90
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.700.132.90
Equity Share Capital2.042.042.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS13.220.6212.67
Diluted EPS13.220.6212.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS13.220.6212.67
Diluted EPS13.220.6212.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Feb 20, 2023 07:33 pm