Associated Cera Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.74 crore, up 22.6% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Associated Ceramics are:Net Sales at Rs 12.74 crore in December 2022 up 22.6% from Rs. 10.39 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.70 crore in December 2022 down 6.64% from Rs. 2.90 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.04 crore in December 2022 down 2.88% from Rs. 3.13 crore in December 2021.
Associated Cera EPS has increased to Rs. 13.22 in December 2022 from Rs. 12.67 in December 2021.
|Associated Ceramics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.74
|14.70
|10.39
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12.74
|14.70
|10.39
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.33
|11.85
|6.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.46
|0.63
|0.01
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.13
|-1.52
|-1.10
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.17
|1.24
|1.30
|Depreciation
|0.23
|0.23
|0.28
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.62
|2.09
|1.09
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.81
|0.19
|2.81
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.01
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.81
|0.20
|2.85
|Interest
|0.13
|0.10
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.68
|0.10
|2.85
|Exceptional Items
|0.02
|0.03
|0.05
|P/L Before Tax
|2.70
|0.13
|2.90
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.70
|0.13
|2.90
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.70
|0.13
|2.90
|Equity Share Capital
|2.04
|2.04
|2.28
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|13.22
|0.62
|12.67
|Diluted EPS
|13.22
|0.62
|12.67
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|13.22
|0.62
|12.67
|Diluted EPS
|13.22
|0.62
|12.67
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited