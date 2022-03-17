Associated Cera Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10.39 crore, up 39.56% Y-o-Y
March 17, 2022 / 10:03 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Associated Ceramics are:
Net Sales at Rs 10.39 crore in December 2021 up 39.56% from Rs. 7.45 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.90 crore in December 2021 up 406.36% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.13 crore in December 2021 up 219.39% from Rs. 0.98 crore in December 2020.
Associated Cera EPS has increased to Rs. 12.67 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.50 in December 2020.
|Associated Ceramics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.39
|11.67
|7.45
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10.39
|11.67
|7.45
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.00
|7.44
|5.34
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.01
|0.05
|0.66
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.10
|0.22
|-1.11
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.30
|1.52
|0.83
|Depreciation
|0.28
|0.28
|0.37
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.09
|0.77
|0.76
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.81
|1.38
|0.61
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.02
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.85
|1.40
|0.61
|Interest
|0.00
|0.01
|0.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.85
|1.39
|0.53
|Exceptional Items
|0.05
|0.11
|0.04
|P/L Before Tax
|2.90
|1.50
|0.57
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.90
|1.50
|0.57
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.90
|1.50
|0.57
|Equity Share Capital
|2.28
|2.28
|2.28
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|12.67
|6.54
|2.50
|Diluted EPS
|12.67
|6.54
|2.50
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|12.67
|6.54
|2.50
|Diluted EPS
|12.67
|6.54
|2.50
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited