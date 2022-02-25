Associated Cera Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10.39 crore, up 39.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.39 crore in December 2021 up 39.56% from Rs. 7.45 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.90 crore in December 2021 up 406.36% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.13 crore in December 2021 up 219.39% from Rs. 0.98 crore in December 2020.

Associated Cera EPS has increased to Rs. 12.67 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.50 in December 2020.