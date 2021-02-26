Associated Cera Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 7.45 crore, up 29.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.45 crore in December 2020 up 29.8% from Rs. 5.74 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2020 up 26.28% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.98 crore in December 2020 up 8.89% from Rs. 0.90 crore in December 2019.

Associated Cera EPS has increased to Rs. 2.50 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.98 in December 2019.