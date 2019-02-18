Associated Cera Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 7.89 crore, up 55.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.89 crore in December 2018 up 55.32% from Rs. 5.08 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2018 down 27.95% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2018 down 32.47% from Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2017.

Associated Cera EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.54 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.84 in December 2017.