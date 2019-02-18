Associated Cera Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 7.89 crore, up 55.32% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Associated Ceramics are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.89 crore in December 2018 up 55.32% from Rs. 5.08 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2018 down 27.95% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2018 down 32.47% from Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2017.
Associated Cera EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.54 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.84 in December 2017.
|
|Associated Ceramics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.89
|10.34
|5.08
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.89
|10.34
|5.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.85
|9.47
|2.77
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.92
|0.34
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.46
|-2.32
|0.65
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.58
|0.73
|0.39
|Depreciation
|0.39
|0.78
|0.29
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.57
|1.35
|0.51
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.12
|0.00
|0.47
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.08
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.13
|0.07
|0.48
|Interest
|0.16
|0.27
|0.42
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.03
|-0.19
|0.07
|Exceptional Items
|0.15
|--
|0.11
|P/L Before Tax
|0.12
|-0.19
|0.17
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.12
|-0.19
|0.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.12
|-0.19
|0.17
|Equity Share Capital
|2.28
|3.01
|3.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.54
|-0.64
|0.84
|Diluted EPS
|0.54
|-0.64
|0.84
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.54
|-0.64
|0.84
|Diluted EPS
|0.54
|-0.64
|0.84
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited