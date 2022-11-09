 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Assoc Stone Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.18 crore, down 69.08% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 06:34 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Associated Stone Industries (Kotah) are:

Net Sales at Rs 15.18 crore in September 2022 down 69.08% from Rs. 49.10 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.51 crore in September 2022 down 18.28% from Rs. 2.97 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.77 crore in September 2022 down 132.96% from Rs. 5.37 crore in September 2021.

Assoc Stone shares closed at 12.75 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.56% returns over the last 6 months and -13.73% over the last 12 months.

Associated Stone Industries (Kotah)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 15.18 35.46 49.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 15.18 35.46 49.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 22.02
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.59 0.69 -5.17
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.74 8.61 7.19
Depreciation 1.27 1.41 6.38
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.35 22.76 20.80
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.77 1.99 -2.12
Other Income 1.73 1.68 1.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.04 3.67 -1.01
Interest 0.67 0.73 2.74
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.71 2.94 -3.75
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.71 2.94 -3.75
Tax -0.20 0.82 -0.78
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.51 2.13 -2.97
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.51 2.13 -2.97
Equity Share Capital 9.01 9.01 9.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.39 0.24 -0.33
Diluted EPS -0.39 0.24 -0.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.39 0.24 -0.33
Diluted EPS -0.39 0.24 -0.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

