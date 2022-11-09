Assoc Stone Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.18 crore, down 69.08% Y-o-Y
November 09, 2022 / 06:34 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Associated Stone Industries (Kotah) are:
Net Sales at Rs 15.18 crore in September 2022 down 69.08% from Rs. 49.10 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.51 crore in September 2022 down 18.28% from Rs. 2.97 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.77 crore in September 2022 down 132.96% from Rs. 5.37 crore in September 2021.
Assoc Stone shares closed at 12.75 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.56% returns over the last 6 months and -13.73% over the last 12 months.
|Associated Stone Industries (Kotah)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15.18
|35.46
|49.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15.18
|35.46
|49.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|22.02
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.59
|0.69
|-5.17
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.74
|8.61
|7.19
|Depreciation
|1.27
|1.41
|6.38
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.35
|22.76
|20.80
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.77
|1.99
|-2.12
|Other Income
|1.73
|1.68
|1.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.04
|3.67
|-1.01
|Interest
|0.67
|0.73
|2.74
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.71
|2.94
|-3.75
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.71
|2.94
|-3.75
|Tax
|-0.20
|0.82
|-0.78
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.51
|2.13
|-2.97
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.51
|2.13
|-2.97
|Equity Share Capital
|9.01
|9.01
|9.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.39
|0.24
|-0.33
|Diluted EPS
|-0.39
|0.24
|-0.33
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.39
|0.24
|-0.33
|Diluted EPS
|-0.39
|0.24
|-0.33
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited