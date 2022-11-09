Assoc Stone Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.18 crore, down 69.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.18 crore in September 2022 down 69.08% from Rs. 49.10 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.51 crore in September 2022 down 18.28% from Rs. 2.97 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.77 crore in September 2022 down 132.96% from Rs. 5.37 crore in September 2021.

Assoc Stone shares closed at 12.75 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.56% returns over the last 6 months and -13.73% over the last 12 months.