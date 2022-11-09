English
    Assoc Stone Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.18 crore, down 69.08% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 06:34 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Associated Stone Industries (Kotah) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 15.18 crore in September 2022 down 69.08% from Rs. 49.10 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.51 crore in September 2022 down 18.28% from Rs. 2.97 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.77 crore in September 2022 down 132.96% from Rs. 5.37 crore in September 2021.

    Assoc Stone shares closed at 12.75 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.56% returns over the last 6 months and -13.73% over the last 12 months.

    Associated Stone Industries (Kotah)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations15.1835.4649.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations15.1835.4649.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----22.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.590.69-5.17
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.748.617.19
    Depreciation1.271.416.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.3522.7620.80
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.771.99-2.12
    Other Income1.731.681.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.043.67-1.01
    Interest0.670.732.74
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.712.94-3.75
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.712.94-3.75
    Tax-0.200.82-0.78
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.512.13-2.97
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.512.13-2.97
    Equity Share Capital9.019.019.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.390.24-0.33
    Diluted EPS-0.390.24-0.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.390.24-0.33
    Diluted EPS-0.390.24-0.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 9, 2022 06:16 pm