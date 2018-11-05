Assoc Stone Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 33.98 crore, down 31.6% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 33.98 crore in September 2018 down 31.6% from Rs. 49.68 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.04 crore in September 2018 down 171.53% from Rs. 1.12 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.28 crore in September 2018 down 169.95% from Rs. 1.83 crore in September 2017.

Assoc Stone shares closed at 17.90 on November 02, 2018 (BSE) and has given -42.72% returns over the last 6 months and -56.97% over the last 12 months.