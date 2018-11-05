Assoc Stone Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 33.98 crore, down 31.6% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Associated Stone Industries (Kotah) are:
Net Sales at Rs 33.98 crore in September 2018 down 31.6% from Rs. 49.68 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.04 crore in September 2018 down 171.53% from Rs. 1.12 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.28 crore in September 2018 down 169.95% from Rs. 1.83 crore in September 2017.
Assoc Stone shares closed at 17.90 on November 02, 2018 (BSE) and has given -42.72% returns over the last 6 months and -56.97% over the last 12 months.
|
|Associated Stone Industries (Kotah)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|33.98
|49.70
|49.68
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|33.98
|49.70
|49.68
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|16.61
|4.83
|29.56
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.73
|0.00
|0.43
|Power & Fuel
|6.34
|7.48
|4.42
|Employees Cost
|6.73
|9.61
|7.61
|Depreciation
|1.25
|1.38
|1.56
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.76
|13.72
|7.99
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.45
|12.68
|-1.90
|Other Income
|1.92
|1.48
|2.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.53
|14.17
|0.27
|Interest
|1.86
|1.90
|2.31
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.39
|12.27
|-2.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.39
|12.27
|-2.03
|Tax
|-1.36
|3.53
|-0.91
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.04
|8.74
|-1.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.04
|8.74
|-1.12
|Equity Share Capital
|8.29
|8.29
|8.29
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.37
|1.05
|-0.14
|Diluted EPS
|-0.37
|1.05
|-0.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.37
|1.05
|-0.14
|Diluted EPS
|-0.37
|1.05
|-0.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited