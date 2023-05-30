English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Assoc Stone Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 42.91 crore, down 7.34% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 10:48 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Associated Stone Industries (Kotah) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 42.91 crore in March 2023 down 7.34% from Rs. 46.31 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.40 crore in March 2023 up 171% from Rs. 14.65 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.14 crore in March 2023 up 173.57% from Rs. 19.22 crore in March 2022.

    Assoc Stone EPS has increased to Rs. 1.15 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.63 in March 2022.

    Assoc Stone shares closed at 13.58 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 20.18% returns over the last 6 months and -5.69% over the last 12 months.

    Associated Stone Industries (Kotah)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations42.9144.0646.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations42.9144.0646.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----2.56
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.950.15-2.52
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.848.4010.52
    Depreciation1.311.303.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.4422.9955.89
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.3711.21-23.27
    Other Income4.462.770.93
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.8313.98-22.34
    Interest0.610.671.84
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.2113.31-24.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.2113.31-24.18
    Tax1.815.05-9.53
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.408.26-14.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.408.26-14.65
    Equity Share Capital9.019.019.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.150.92-1.63
    Diluted EPS1.150.92-1.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.150.92-1.63
    Diluted EPS1.150.92-1.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Assoc Stone #Associated Stone Industries (Kotah) #Earnings First-Cut #Mining & Minerals #Results
    first published: May 30, 2023 10:25 am