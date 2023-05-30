Assoc Stone Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 42.91 crore, down 7.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.91 crore in March 2023 down 7.34% from Rs. 46.31 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.40 crore in March 2023 up 171% from Rs. 14.65 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.14 crore in March 2023 up 173.57% from Rs. 19.22 crore in March 2022.

Assoc Stone EPS has increased to Rs. 1.15 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.63 in March 2022.

Assoc Stone shares closed at 13.58 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 20.18% returns over the last 6 months and -5.69% over the last 12 months.