Assoc Stone Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 35.55 crore, up 0.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.55 crore in June 2023 up 0.27% from Rs. 35.46 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.23 crore in June 2023 up 99.05% from Rs. 2.13 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.33 crore in June 2023 up 44.29% from Rs. 5.08 crore in June 2022.

Assoc Stone EPS has increased to Rs. 0.47 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.24 in June 2022.

Assoc Stone shares closed at 14.89 on July 28, 2023 (BSE) and has given 29.37% returns over the last 6 months and 8.21% over the last 12 months.