Assoc Stone Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35.46 crore, down 33.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.46 crore in June 2022 down 33.91% from Rs. 53.65 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.13 crore in June 2022 up 44.26% from Rs. 1.47 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.08 crore in June 2022 down 62.48% from Rs. 13.54 crore in June 2021.

Assoc Stone EPS has increased to Rs. 0.24 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.16 in June 2021.

Assoc Stone shares closed at 14.05 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -21.29% returns over the last 6 months and -28.86% over the last 12 months.