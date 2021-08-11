Assoc Stone Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 53.65 crore, up 88.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.65 crore in June 2021 up 88.4% from Rs. 28.48 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.47 crore in June 2021 down 52.51% from Rs. 3.10 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.54 crore in June 2021 up 96.23% from Rs. 6.90 crore in June 2020.

Assoc Stone EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.16 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.34 in June 2020.

Assoc Stone shares closed at 16.20 on August 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 2.53% returns over the last 6 months and 25.58% over the last 12 months.