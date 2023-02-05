 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Assoc Stone Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.06 crore, down 16.16% Y-o-Y

Feb 05, 2023 / 09:48 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Associated Stone Industries (Kotah) are:

Net Sales at Rs 44.06 crore in December 2022 down 16.16% from Rs. 52.55 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.26 crore in December 2022 up 417.19% from Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.28 crore in December 2022 up 27.02% from Rs. 12.03 crore in December 2021.

Associated Stone Industries (Kotah)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 44.06 15.18 52.55
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 44.06 15.18 52.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 24.25
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.15 0.59 -15.95
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.40 5.74 9.96
Depreciation 1.30 1.27 6.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 22.99 12.35 24.94
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.21 -4.77 3.09
Other Income 2.77 1.73 2.68
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.98 -3.04 5.77
Interest 0.67 0.67 2.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.31 -3.71 3.71
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 13.31 -3.71 3.71
Tax 5.05 -0.20 2.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.26 -3.51 1.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.26 -3.51 1.60
Equity Share Capital 9.01 9.01 9.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.92 -0.39 0.18
Diluted EPS 0.92 -0.39 0.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.92 -0.39 0.18
Diluted EPS 0.92 -0.39 0.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited