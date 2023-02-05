Assoc Stone Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.06 crore, down 16.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.06 crore in December 2022 down 16.16% from Rs. 52.55 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.26 crore in December 2022 up 417.19% from Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.28 crore in December 2022 up 27.02% from Rs. 12.03 crore in December 2021.

Assoc Stone EPS has increased to Rs. 0.92 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.18 in December 2021.

