English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Assoc Stone Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.06 crore, down 16.16% Y-o-Y

    February 05, 2023 / 09:48 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Associated Stone Industries (Kotah) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 44.06 crore in December 2022 down 16.16% from Rs. 52.55 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.26 crore in December 2022 up 417.19% from Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.28 crore in December 2022 up 27.02% from Rs. 12.03 crore in December 2021.

    Associated Stone Industries (Kotah)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations44.0615.1852.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations44.0615.1852.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----24.25
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.150.59-15.95
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.405.749.96
    Depreciation1.301.276.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses22.9912.3524.94
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.21-4.773.09
    Other Income2.771.732.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.98-3.045.77
    Interest0.670.672.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.31-3.713.71
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.31-3.713.71
    Tax5.05-0.202.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.26-3.511.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.26-3.511.60
    Equity Share Capital9.019.019.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.92-0.390.18
    Diluted EPS0.92-0.390.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.92-0.390.18
    Diluted EPS0.92-0.390.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited