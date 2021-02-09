Assoc Stone Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 38.57 crore, up 36.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.57 crore in December 2020 up 36.6% from Rs. 28.23 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.97 crore in December 2020 up 828.96% from Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.71 crore in December 2020 up 313.51% from Rs. 2.59 crore in December 2019.

Assoc Stone EPS has increased to Rs. 0.55 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.08 in December 2019.

Assoc Stone shares closed at 15.45 on February 08, 2021 (BSE) and has given 22.13% returns over the last 6 months and 38.94% over the last 12 months.