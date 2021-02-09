MARKET NEWS

Assoc Stone Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 38.57 crore, up 36.6% Y-o-Y

February 09, 2021 / 11:11 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Associated Stone Industries (Kotah) are:

Net Sales at Rs 38.57 crore in December 2020 up 36.6% from Rs. 28.23 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.97 crore in December 2020 up 828.96% from Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.71 crore in December 2020 up 313.51% from Rs. 2.59 crore in December 2019.

Assoc Stone EPS has increased to Rs. 0.55 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.08 in December 2019.

Assoc Stone shares closed at 15.45 on February 08, 2021 (BSE) and has given 22.13% returns over the last 6 months and 38.94% over the last 12 months.

Associated Stone Industries (Kotah)
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations38.5750.9428.23
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations38.5750.9428.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods1.8320.467.49
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.441.030.79
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost8.958.016.71
Depreciation1.671.511.49
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses17.4615.0912.43
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.204.84-0.66
Other Income0.841.101.76
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.045.941.10
Interest1.831.801.92
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.214.14-0.82
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax7.214.14-0.82
Tax2.251.88-0.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.972.26-0.68
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.972.26-0.68
Equity Share Capital9.019.018.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.550.25-0.08
Diluted EPS0.550.25-0.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.550.25-0.08
Diluted EPS0.550.25-0.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Assoc Stone #Associated Stone Industries (Kotah) #Earnings First-Cut #Mining & Minerals #Results
first published: Feb 9, 2021 10:44 pm

