Assoc Stone Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 37.77 crore, down 43.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.77 crore in December 2018 down 43.64% from Rs. 67.01 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.22 crore in December 2018 up 294.95% from Rs. 1.65 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.29 crore in December 2018 up 289.84% from Rs. 1.87 crore in December 2017.

Assoc Stone EPS has increased to Rs. 0.39 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.20 in December 2017.

Assoc Stone shares closed at 11.60 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given -49.57% returns over the last 6 months and -67.91% over the last 12 months.