Assoc Stone Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.31 crore, down 73.51% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Associated Stone Industries (Kotah) are:
Net Sales at Rs 15.31 crore in September 2022 down 73.51% from Rs. 57.81 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.03 crore in September 2022 down 39.81% from Rs. 2.88 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.04 crore in September 2022 down 125.6% from Rs. 7.97 crore in September 2021.
Assoc Stone shares closed at 12.75 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.56% returns over the last 6 months and -13.73% over the last 12 months.
|
|Associated Stone Industries (Kotah)
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15.31
|43.28
|57.81
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15.31
|43.28
|57.81
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|22.02
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.61
|1.78
|-5.10
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.77
|9.96
|8.56
|Depreciation
|1.36
|6.80
|8.97
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.70
|40.40
|25.48
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.11
|-15.66
|-2.11
|Other Income
|1.71
|1.77
|1.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.40
|-13.89
|-1.00
|Interest
|0.73
|0.68
|2.82
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.12
|-14.57
|-3.82
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.12
|-14.57
|-3.82
|Tax
|-0.20
|0.82
|-0.78
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.93
|-15.39
|-3.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.93
|-15.39
|-3.04
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.10
|0.10
|0.16
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-4.03
|-15.29
|-2.88
|Equity Share Capital
|9.01
|9.01
|9.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.45
|-1.70
|-0.32
|Diluted EPS
|-0.45
|-1.70
|-0.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.45
|-1.70
|-0.32
|Diluted EPS
|-0.45
|-1.70
|-0.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited