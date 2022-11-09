 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Assoc Stone Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.31 crore, down 73.51% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 06:11 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Associated Stone Industries (Kotah) are:

Net Sales at Rs 15.31 crore in September 2022 down 73.51% from Rs. 57.81 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.03 crore in September 2022 down 39.81% from Rs. 2.88 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.04 crore in September 2022 down 125.6% from Rs. 7.97 crore in September 2021.

Assoc Stone shares closed at 12.75 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.56% returns over the last 6 months and -13.73% over the last 12 months.

Associated Stone Industries (Kotah)
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 15.31 43.28 57.81
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 15.31 43.28 57.81
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 22.02
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.61 1.78 -5.10
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.77 9.96 8.56
Depreciation 1.36 6.80 8.97
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.70 40.40 25.48
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.11 -15.66 -2.11
Other Income 1.71 1.77 1.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.40 -13.89 -1.00
Interest 0.73 0.68 2.82
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -4.12 -14.57 -3.82
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -4.12 -14.57 -3.82
Tax -0.20 0.82 -0.78
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.93 -15.39 -3.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.93 -15.39 -3.04
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.10 0.10 0.16
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -4.03 -15.29 -2.88
Equity Share Capital 9.01 9.01 9.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.45 -1.70 -0.32
Diluted EPS -0.45 -1.70 -0.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.45 -1.70 -0.32
Diluted EPS -0.45 -1.70 -0.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

