Assoc Stone Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.31 crore, down 73.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.31 crore in September 2022 down 73.51% from Rs. 57.81 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.03 crore in September 2022 down 39.81% from Rs. 2.88 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.04 crore in September 2022 down 125.6% from Rs. 7.97 crore in September 2021.

Assoc Stone shares closed at 12.75 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.56% returns over the last 6 months and -13.73% over the last 12 months.