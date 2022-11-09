English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Only 1 days to go ! Only 1 days to go ! Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live at just 199 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Assoc Stone Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.31 crore, down 73.51% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 06:11 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Associated Stone Industries (Kotah) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 15.31 crore in September 2022 down 73.51% from Rs. 57.81 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.03 crore in September 2022 down 39.81% from Rs. 2.88 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.04 crore in September 2022 down 125.6% from Rs. 7.97 crore in September 2021.

    Assoc Stone shares closed at 12.75 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.56% returns over the last 6 months and -13.73% over the last 12 months.

    Close
    Associated Stone Industries (Kotah)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations15.3143.2857.81
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations15.3143.2857.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----22.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.611.78-5.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.779.968.56
    Depreciation1.366.808.97
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.7040.4025.48
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.11-15.66-2.11
    Other Income1.711.771.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.40-13.89-1.00
    Interest0.730.682.82
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.12-14.57-3.82
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-4.12-14.57-3.82
    Tax-0.200.82-0.78
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.93-15.39-3.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.93-15.39-3.04
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.100.100.16
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-4.03-15.29-2.88
    Equity Share Capital9.019.019.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.45-1.70-0.32
    Diluted EPS-0.45-1.70-0.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.45-1.70-0.32
    Diluted EPS-0.45-1.70-0.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Assoc Stone #Associated Stone Industries (Kotah) #Earnings First-Cut #Mining & Minerals #Results
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 06:04 pm