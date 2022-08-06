Assoc Stone Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 43.28 crore, down 31.73% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Associated Stone Industries (Kotah) are:
Net Sales at Rs 43.28 crore in June 2022 down 31.73% from Rs. 63.40 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.29 crore in June 2022 down 1041.95% from Rs. 1.62 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.09 crore in June 2022 down 143.82% from Rs. 16.18 crore in June 2021.
Assoc Stone shares closed at 14.05 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -21.29% returns over the last 6 months and -28.86% over the last 12 months.
|
|Associated Stone Industries (Kotah)
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|43.28
|57.81
|63.40
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|43.28
|57.81
|63.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|2.56
|12.62
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.78
|9.83
|0.30
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.96
|12.15
|10.05
|Depreciation
|6.80
|17.08
|8.80
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|40.40
|79.47
|25.18
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-15.66
|-63.28
|6.46
|Other Income
|1.77
|0.77
|0.92
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.89
|-62.51
|7.38
|Interest
|0.68
|1.81
|5.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-14.57
|-64.31
|2.18
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-14.57
|-64.31
|2.18
|Tax
|0.82
|-9.53
|0.75
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-15.39
|-54.78
|1.43
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-15.39
|-54.78
|1.43
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.10
|0.42
|0.19
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-15.29
|-54.36
|1.62
|Equity Share Capital
|9.01
|9.01
|9.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.70
|-6.03
|0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-1.70
|-6.03
|0.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.70
|-6.03
|0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-1.70
|-6.03
|0.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited