Assoc Stone Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 43.28 crore, down 31.73% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:50 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Associated Stone Industries (Kotah) are:

Net Sales at Rs 43.28 crore in June 2022 down 31.73% from Rs. 63.40 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.29 crore in June 2022 down 1041.95% from Rs. 1.62 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.09 crore in June 2022 down 143.82% from Rs. 16.18 crore in June 2021.

Assoc Stone shares closed at 14.05 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -21.29% returns over the last 6 months and -28.86% over the last 12 months.

Associated Stone Industries (Kotah)
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 43.28 57.81 63.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 43.28 57.81 63.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 2.56 12.62
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.78 9.83 0.30
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.96 12.15 10.05
Depreciation 6.80 17.08 8.80
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 40.40 79.47 25.18
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -15.66 -63.28 6.46
Other Income 1.77 0.77 0.92
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -13.89 -62.51 7.38
Interest 0.68 1.81 5.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -14.57 -64.31 2.18
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -14.57 -64.31 2.18
Tax 0.82 -9.53 0.75
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -15.39 -54.78 1.43
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -15.39 -54.78 1.43
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.10 0.42 0.19
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -15.29 -54.36 1.62
Equity Share Capital 9.01 9.01 9.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.70 -6.03 0.18
Diluted EPS -1.70 -6.03 0.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.70 -6.03 0.18
Diluted EPS -1.70 -6.03 0.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:44 am
