Assoc Stone Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 43.28 crore, down 31.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.28 crore in June 2022 down 31.73% from Rs. 63.40 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.29 crore in June 2022 down 1041.95% from Rs. 1.62 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.09 crore in June 2022 down 143.82% from Rs. 16.18 crore in June 2021.

Assoc Stone shares closed at 14.05 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -21.29% returns over the last 6 months and -28.86% over the last 12 months.