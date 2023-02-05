 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Assoc Stone Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.18 crore, down 25.13% Y-o-Y

Feb 05, 2023 / 09:30 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Associated Stone Industries (Kotah) are:

Net Sales at Rs 44.18 crore in December 2022 down 25.13% from Rs. 59.01 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.97 crore in December 2022 up 2888.42% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.07 crore in December 2022 up 19.7% from Rs. 12.59 crore in December 2021.

Associated Stone Industries (Kotah)
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 44.18 15.31 59.01
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 44.18 15.31 59.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 24.25
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.17 0.61 -16.21
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.42 5.77 11.42
Depreciation 1.38 1.36 8.80
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 23.28 12.70 29.64
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.92 -5.11 1.11
Other Income 2.77 1.71 2.69
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.69 -3.40 3.79
Interest 0.67 0.73 2.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.02 -4.12 1.74
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 13.02 -4.12 1.74
Tax 5.05 -0.20 2.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.97 -3.93 -0.38
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.97 -3.93 -0.38
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -0.10 0.09
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 7.97 -4.03 -0.29
Equity Share Capital 9.01 9.01 9.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.89 -0.45 -0.03
Diluted EPS 0.89 -0.45 -0.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.89 -0.45 -0.03
Diluted EPS 0.89 -0.45 -0.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited